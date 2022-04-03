IPL 2022 | CSK wins toss, opts to bowl against Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings hand debuts to rookies Jitesh and Vaibhav; Chris Jordan replaces Tushar Deshpande for CSK

Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

While PBKS brought in pacer Vaibhav Arora in place of left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar, keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma replaced all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa.

For CSK, Chris Jordan came in place of Tushar Deshpande.

Teams

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary.