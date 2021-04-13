IPL 2021 | ‘Worked on death bowling for long period,’ says Harshal Patel

Having failed to make a splash in the last five editions of the IPL, Harshal Patel came to the fore in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) campaign opener on Friday. The pacer, armed with a deceptive slower ball, took five for 27 and the man-of-the-match award in the close win over Mumbai Indians.

The Haryana cricketer was particularly efficient in the final over, conceding just one run and dismissing Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Marco Jansen.

Harshal, who has played only 18 IPL matches since 2016, is now regarded as the answer to RCB’s death bowling troubles. It is a responsibility he is happy to take on.

“It is one of those aspects of the game where you are in a position to win the game for your team. It is a privileged position to be in. It can go the other way around as well at times — it can dent your confidence — but I look at it as a privilege. Death bowling is something I've worked on for a long period of time, and I am confident enough now to take all that practice into the game,” Harshal said at a media interaction on Tuesday.

Harshal was traded to RCB from Delhi Capitals earlier this year, a move that has worked in his favour.

More opportunities

“I have more opportunities with RCB. I am being put into difficult match situations, and thus have more opportunity to showcase my skills. The trade is a welcome decision because I knew that with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in the DC team, I wasn't going to get an opportunity,” Harshal said.