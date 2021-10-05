Cricket

IPL 2021 | Ashwin lavishes praise on Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals during match 50 of the Indian Premier League between the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Capitals senior off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lavished praise on Shimron Hetmyer, saying that the swash-buckling West Indian has done well for the team this year and his efforts are recognised in the dressing room.

Hetmyer steered DC to a three-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, October 4, 2021.

"I think more than about 6-8 points needs to go to Hety (Hetmyer), because he has finished games, sometime when you make those 25s and 30s, you don’t quite get the recognition you must, because people are at the top are making the volume of runs,” Ashwin said at the virtual post-match press conference.

“So Hetymer is one of those heroes for us and inside that dressing room, we recognise all these efforts, so yeah, he is in a good space,” added the wily off-spinner.

According to Ashwin he has been batting well, ever since he came to the UAE from England.

“...I have been batting well and there was a lot of confidence from what happened in the last game, I was little late, I was probably not ready for the ball and little late on the ball and didn’t expect sort of a delivery from him and could have done better, yeah I will learn and move on from it,” the star Tamil Nadu player added.

Ashwin, who has taken five from 10 games this season, said he was satisfied and happy with the way he was bowling.

"There are 24 deliveries that I am allowed to bowl in a game and sometimes I kept on repeating this again and again, to look to go for wickets is not something that you can do in a T20 game, you have to play (to) the situation of the game, my job is to bowl to the best of my abilities in those 24 balls and create wicket-taking opportunities.

“So sometimes, I feel it is too lop-sided in trying, you can’t put a short-leg, slip, you can’t look to attack and try and get a wicket, so I think the way the ball is coming out and the way I am bowling, I am extremely satisfied and happy." Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming defended skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the loss.

The former New Zealand skipper also said that his side was 10-15 runs short of a match-winning total.

“He (Dhoni) wasn’t the only one. It was a difficult day for stroke-play when 137 was almost enough, it was a tough wicket to score big on, in terms of big shots. So, both the teams struggled with that towards the end of the innings. Probably we were only 10-15 runs short of having a match-winning score,” Fleming said.

“So, that is the difficulty at the moment, is trying to assess what the conditions are in all three different grounds and batting first getting a score, that’s par of just above.

"The other thing was Delhi attack bowled very well, the last five overs were very smart, so it was tough going,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Indian Premier League — 2016
Comments
Related Articles

IPL will help England's World Cup charge, says recalled bowler Mills

Australia 'flexible and practical' for Ashes: Minister

Even lightning couldn’t take the thunder away from India in pink ball Test

IPL 2021 | It is crunch time for Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021 | In battle for top-two, Delhi Capitals prevail over Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets

England to decide on Ashes series in Australia this week

Women’s cricket | Diana Edulji, Shantha Rangaswamy prefer 'four-day' Tests but want BCCI to restart red-ball cricket

Women’s Test | Mithali dwells on the positives

Morgan admits that he has been "short of runs" but expects some round the corner

Indian match official exposed again as 3rd umpire Srinivasan fails to spot spike

IPL 2021 | Shubman Gill, bowlers guide KKR to 6-wicket win over SRH, keep 4th spot intact

IPL 2021 | Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings by six runs

Cricket-'Work in progress' Sri Lanka aim to improve batting, says coach Arthur

Aus W vs Ind W pink ball Test | Australia declare after Indian pacers reduce hosts to 241/9

IPL 2021 | This knock was much needed for me, my team, says Rajasthan’s Shivam Dube

Kolkata Knight Riders have everything to play for

Indian Premier League 2021 | Chennai Super Kings get a 'Royal' thrashing as Jaiswal, Dube fifties overshadow Gaikwad hundred
Delhi Capitals Avesh Khan celebrates a wicket during the Indian Premier League 2021 against Mumbai Indians, in Sharjah on October 2, 2021. Twitter/@IPL

Indian Premier League 2021 | Delhi beats Mumbai, almost assured of top-two finish

Indian Premier League 2021 | Hyderabad aims to dent Kolkata’s play-off prospects
Jhulan Goswami celebrates a wicket on day three of the Day-Night Test against Australia in Gold Coast on October 2, 2021.

Aus W vs Ind W pink ball Test | India calls the shots on first clear day of Pink ball Test
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2021 12:17:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ipl-2021-ashwin-lavishes-praise-on-hetmyer/article36835055.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY