IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets

Delhi Capitals players celebrate a wicket during the Indian Premier League 2021 against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on October 4, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Chasing a modest target of 137, DC reached 139 for seven in 19.4 overs with Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring with a 35-ball 39, while Shimron Hetmyer contributed a vital 28.

Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets apiece while Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo and Josh Hazlewood got one each.

Earlier, invited to bat, CSK posted 136 for five in their allotted 20 overs.

Ambati Rayudu top-scored for CSK with an unbeaten 55 off 43 balls while Robin Uthappa contributed 19 runs.

Spinner Axar Patel took two wickets for 18 runs while Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan and Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket apiece.

Both CSK and DC have already qualified for the play-offs.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 136 for 5 in 20 overs (Ambati Rayudu 55 not out; Axar Patel 2/18).

Delhi Capitals: 139 for 7 in 19.4 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 39; Shardul Thakur 2/13, Ravindra Jadeja 2/28).


