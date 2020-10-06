IPL 2020 | Y. Prithvi Raj replaces injured Bhuvneshwar in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

I wasn’t expecting this call, says the left-arm fast bowler

Left-arm pacer Y. Prithvi Raj, who was named by Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement for the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Tuesday, said he would try to keep things simple and give his best whenever he gets a chance.

“Honestly, I was not expecting this call. I did not have any expectations. I came here as a net bowler to show what I am capable of,” Prithvi told The Hindu.

“Well, this is a huge opportunity which has come my way because of Bhuvi bhai’s injury. Expectations will always be there. But, I will go with a blank mind and try to do what best I can,” the left-arm pacer said.

“Absolutely no chance of reaching anywhere near Bhuvi bhai’s standard as he is one of the top five bowlers in the world. But, I am not going to take any pressure and will try to keep improving,” Prithvi said.

“Being the net bowler for SRH ever since the team landed in UAE has definitely helped me. The support staff comprising some big names of world cricket always taught me one thing — to stick to my strengths,” he said, revealing that his stock ball is the one that comes into the right-hander.

“The atmosphere in the team is amazing and I feel like one of the family members,” he said.There is a connect with every member and that is making me feel I am in the comfort zone,” Prithvi said.

“I must say I have never seen a more cool character than Laxman sir, who always stays calm in any situation and comes up with simple and effective advice,” Prithvi said.