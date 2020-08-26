IPL 2020 | I just have to go out there and carry out Anil bhai’s plans: K. L. Rahul

Rahul says Kumble will make his life as captain very easy

K.L Rahul expects head coach Anil Kumble to do bulk of the planning, which he feels will help him immensely in his debut as captain of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, beginning on September 19.

“To have someone like Anil Bhai around helps me immensely this season. I share a very good relationship with him off the field, coming from the same State,” Rahul told the IPL website.

“I think he (Kumble) will make my life as captain very easy. I know that he would be doing most of the planning and I just have to go out there and carry out the plans,” said the 28-year-old.

Rahul was in superb form the past two seasons scoring 659 and 593 and in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Glenn Maxwell’s return has boosted the middle-order and the skipper stressed on his importance to the team.

“Maxi has been with Kings XI before and has had a successful run with the team. He was one player we were very clear we needed going into the auction.

“On a given day, he will take down any bowling attack and we’ve felt that the last couple of seasons we have missed that impact player in the middle order,” said Rahul.

Speaking about his opening partner Chris Gayle, Rahul said “I have played for several years with him and share a great friendship. He will be part of our core group and with the kind of experience he has, he will definitely be somebody that wins a lot of games for us.

“It’s not like a usual IPL season and is going to be very different. I hope we can make this season count and win a lot of games for the team,” he added.