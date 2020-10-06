Cricket

IPL 2020 | Ashwin declines chance to ‘Mankad’ Finch

Dubai: Head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting in conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin during a practice session for IPL 2020, at the ICC Academy in Dubai, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

In a surprising departure from his natural instinct, Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner R. Ashwin declined the chance to ‘Mankad’ a batsman.

In the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) chase, opener Aaron Finch wandered well out of his crease before Ashwin had delivered the ball.

Ashwin, a vocal proponent of the ‘Mankad’ dismissal, only shot an angry look at Finch and walked back to his bowling mark.

The camera quickly panned to Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting, who sported a smile.

Before the start of the IPL, Ponting had stated that he would tell Ashwin not to employ the ‘Mankad’ in matches.

