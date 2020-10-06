IPL 2020 | Ashwin declines chance to ‘Mankad’ Finch

In the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) chase, opener Aaron Finch wandered well out of his crease before Ashwin had delivered the ball.

In a surprising departure from his natural instinct, Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner R. Ashwin declined the chance to ‘Mankad’ a batsman.

Ashwin, a vocal proponent of the ‘Mankad’ dismissal, only shot an angry look at Finch and walked back to his bowling mark.

The camera quickly panned to Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting, who sported a smile.

Before the start of the IPL, Ponting had stated that he would tell Ashwin not to employ the ‘Mankad’ in matches.