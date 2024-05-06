GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IPL-17 | Technology comes to the rescue of practice pitches at Dharamshala

HPCA decided to install four hybrid pitches on the square of the scenic venue in Dharamshala, and SISGrass, a UK-based synthetic turf manufacturer, was tasked with the project.

May 06, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - DHARAMSHALA

Shayan Acharya
Upgrade: The side pitches have improved thanks to the injection of synthetic fibres into the surface.

Upgrade: The side pitches have improved thanks to the injection of synthetic fibres into the surface. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Soon after the ODI World Cup got over last year, the officials at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) had a discussion with the players on how to improve the practice facilities.

The players stated that with too much cricket happening throughout the year, there was quite a bit of wear and tear on the practice pitches, which needed urgent attention.

Led by Indian Premier League’s Governing Council chairman Arun Dhumal, the HPCA decided to install four hybrid pitches on the square of the scenic venue at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, and SISGrass, a UK-based synthetic turf manufacturer, was tasked with the project.

Under the guidance of former England international Paul Taylor, his team worked round the clock from the second week of March this year and injected five per cent synthetic fibres into the natural surface to ensure the pitches were stronger and ready before the Indian Premier League.

“During a game, your centre wicket is always protected, but the load is high on the side wickets that are used for practice sessions. So, our objective was to provide good practice wickets to the teams and that’s why we decided to use this technology,” Dhumal told The Hindu on Monday.

“The soil binding remains the same, the quality of the grass improves and the wickets are better. With this, we can take care of any wear and tear on the surface. For now, we have used this technology only for practice pitches and if and when the ICC gives approval for it to be used in international games, we will react accordingly,” he said.

The players from Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings had long sessions over the last few days and according to Dhumal, the players were happy with the practice pitches and ‘did not even realise that there is five per cent fibre injected into it’.

According to Taylor, “We use polyethylene monofilament fibre and the fundamental thing that is different about our pitch, is that it’s still 95 percent a natural turf surface.”

Related Topics

Indian Premier League / IPL

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.