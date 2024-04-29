GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17 | Morkel confirms Mayank will be in the squad for MI game

"Mayank has passed all his fitness tests. We're excited to have him back in the potential 12 on Tuesday," Morkel said on the eve of the contest.

April 29, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Lucknow

Abhishek Saini
Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mayank Yadav is seen during practice session on the eve of their IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on April 29, 2024.

Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mayank Yadav is seen during practice session on the eve of their IPL match against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on April 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Lucknow Super Giants bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed that Mayank Yadav will be in the squad for the side’s Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians on April 30.

“Mayank has passed all his fitness tests. We’re excited to have him back in the potential 12 on Tuesday,” Morkel said on the eve of the contest.

Morkel demanded better decision-making from his team after its defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. A key point of discussion after the loss was Ravi Bishnoi bowling only one over.

“Tactically, our decision-making let us down. There was a certain game plan for Bishnoi against certain batters, and unfortunately, those guys did not get the opportunity to bat. From a captaincy point of view, we were holding him back. We got it wrong and need to take that on the chin,” said Morkel.

The former South Africa quick called on his bowling unit to embrace the mental challenge of playing on batter-friendly strips.

“You are going to be under pressure for all 24 balls. The way the batters are playing, there will be opportunities to pick wickets also. For me, it’s about the mindset.”

