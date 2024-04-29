GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IPL-17 | I think Mitchell has found a nice role at No. 3: Hussey

Daryl Mitchell is understanding the team a bit more and hopefully this is the start of some consistent form for him moving forward, says Hussey

April 29, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Chennai Super Kings’ Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during the IPL match against Sunrsiers Hyderabad, in Chennai on April 28, 2024.

Chennai Super Kings’ Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during the IPL match against Sunrsiers Hyderabad, in Chennai on April 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey said that Daryl Mitchell, who scored a 32-ball 52 has now found a nice and comfortable role as the No. 3 batter after the team’s 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on April 28.

“It’s not easy. He’s a new player who’s come to the team — him and Rachin Ravindra — for that matter. And we just expect them to be able to come in, fit in straight-away, feel like they belong and come out and perform right from the word go. In reality, it’s not that easy.

“This is the IPL. It’s the best T20 competition in the world. So, sometimes it takes time. I feel like he’s been playing well, not been able to get the big score, but he’s been contributing along the way as well. He’s had to move up and down the batting order as well, which can be destabilising for him as well.

“But I think now he’s found a nice role at No. 3 and he can feel comfortable in that role. Plus, now he’s been here for nearly a month-and-a-half. And so, we’re starting to get to know him. He’s starting to get to know us. He’s understanding the team a bit more. Hopefully, this is the start of some consistent form for him moving forward,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Related Topics

Indian Premier League / IPL

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.