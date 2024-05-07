IPL-17 | Focus is on winning, no chat around NRR, says LSG’s Sriram

May 07, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Lucknow Super Giants assistant coach Sridharan Sriram said the side is hoping for a full game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After heavy rains forced cancellation of his team’s training schedule, Sriram talked about May 8 crucial encounter.

“I think in general, spinners have had a tough time in this tournament. Wickets have been so good and the scores have been high,” he said.

“But, I think given our spinners, Bishnoi has bowled really well in the last couple of games. Krunal has been very good throughout, so I think we don’t have really reasons to worry about it. I think these things happen in the IPL,” Sriram said.

When asked if there is added pressure in the business end of the tournament, Sriram said: “Just learn and move on. Pressure is the same for everyone. It is how we deal with it on the given day.”

“ I think we have got to focus on winning. Net Run Rate will take care of itself if we win. I don’t think there has been any chat around net run rate. It is about how we beat the opposition and that is what matters on a given day.”

“Mayank is a superb talent. I think every team would love to have someone like him who can come and bowl at that pace and get wickets through the middle. It is obviously disappointing that he hasn’t played for us. And all the games he has played, we have won,” he said.