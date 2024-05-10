IPL-17 | Being consistent is tougher than improving: Varun

The biggest challenge Kolkata Knight Riders now faces is to keep performing consistently, said the team’s leg spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

“When you are at the top of the table, it gives you more responsibility. The best thing we can do right now is be consistent — which is tougher than trying to find out something and improve on it. It is about doing the basics right,” Varun said ahead of KKR’s match against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens.

Varun said despite the Eden Gardens pitch not supporting spin he has been able to make adjustments according to the situation to get his rhythm back.

“Bowling on the Eden pitch was very tough initially and took everyone by storm. We have worked on our lines and lengths. We are also working on the angles and are trying to bowl from different areas of the crease,” Varun, who took three for 16 against Delhi Capitals in KKR’s last outing at home, said.

Varun said the team owner Sahrukh Khan has been constantly motivating the players. “SRK has been present in almost all matches in Kolkata. Even in the match where we did not do well (against Punjab Kings), he came to the dressing room and spoke to every player for an hour and hugged everyone.”