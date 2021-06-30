Injured Gill could miss England series

It is understood that medical staff has advised the opener to be sent home

Opening batsman Shubman Gill is likely to miss India’s Test series in England which will start in Nottingham on August 4.

In fact, Gill could well be asked to return home even before the squad reassembles in Durham on July 14.

The Hindu understands that Gill was carrying an internal injury which had aggravated during the World Test Championship final loss against New Zealand last week.

While the precise nature of the injury could not be ascertained, it is understood that the medical staff has advised Gill to be sent home since he cannot recover in time for the five-Test series.

It will be interesting to see if the Chetan Sharma-led national selection panel, in consultation with the team management, decides to recall Gill and names a replacement in time to be available for the first Test after serving mandatory quarantine in England.

India’s squad includes Mayank Agarwal and K.L. Rahul as the reserve openers, with Mayank likely to be preferred as Rohit Sharma’s partner at the start of the series.