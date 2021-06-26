India’s young guns are raring to go in Sri Lanka

Sakariya, Rana, Padikkal, Gowtham and Gaikwad pleased with national call-up

Rookie left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya says he has done his workouts properly during the hard quarantine period here and is raring to go for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka starting on July 13.

The Indian players, led by Shikhar Dhawan, started their quarantine on June 14 and will continue till June 28. However, their hard quarantine period is over.

“Everybody is now used to quarantine... it is good to come out of the quarantine and meet other players and everybody has done work out as per the needs. I am feeling very good,” the 23-year-old Sakariya, who has earned his maiden India call-up, told bcci.tv.

“When I got out of the room, I was constantly looking at myself, I was feeling good wearing the jersey, but once I came to the gym, I started doing my normal workout,” said the Saurashtra pacer, who recently lost his father due to COVID-19.

Attacking Delhi top-order batsman Nitish Rana, who also got his first call-up in the national team, echoed similar sentiments.

“The first seven days were difficult for me as I was waiting to meet my teammates and I was waiting to wear the jersey. That time was a bit tough for me as each hour was feeling like a year,” said 27-year-old.

Rana is looking forward to more intense work-out sessions with a new trainer.

Karnataka players Devdutt Padikkal and K. Gowtham, who too earned their maiden call-ups in the national team, also sounded pleased.

“Yeah, it has been great. Even in quarantine, we were trying to do as much as possible in our room, but it (training) is much better here in the gym and it is good to get out there and have a good session,” said Padikkal, himself a flamboyant batsman.

Gowtham, on his part, said that it was good to train with his Karnataka teammate.

Dream come true

Young Maharashtra batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad described his India call-up as a dream-come-true moment.

“We were waiting for this for so many years, the place where you want to be, you work hard for that and when you get to know you are finally there, obviously it feels very nice,” said Gaikwad.

Tamil Nadu’s new spin sensation Varun Chakravarthy said representing the country is always a special feeling.

“Because there have been lots of seasoned players in this tour and working out just next to them in the gym is a special feeling, it is definitely a dream come true for me,” the leg-break bowler said.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Sri Lanka.