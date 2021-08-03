‘Indians have a more fearless approach’

England fast bowler James Anderson said on Monday that he feels fortunate to have bowled to multiple generations of Indian batsmen.

“It is a different challenge for bowlers when you face a player who is not afraid to go over the top in Test cricket,” Anderson said.

“I think you can see a difference with the IPL generation of players.

“There's a more fearless approach, they are not scared of playing any shot in any format of the game.

The Pant example

“Rishabh Pant is an example, reverse-sweeping me with the new ball on our last tour to India. You never saw Sourav Ganguly do that.”