IPL-17 Qualifier 2: SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and decided to bowl in the Indian Premier League Qualifier 2 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on May 24.

The winner of this match will meet Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on May 26.

After winning the toss, RR captain Sanju Samson said “we are trying our best to recover from the bug and feel much better. We are playing the same XI.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said “We were well below our best a couple of days ago. Jaydev Unadkat and Aiden Markram come in.”

The teams

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal. RR Impact Players: Simron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Shubham Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Kuldeep Sen

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan. SRH Impact players Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik