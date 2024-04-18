GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IPL-17, PBKS vs MI | Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

PBKS have brought in Rilee Rossouw in place of Jonny Bairstow, while Atharva Taide also missed out

April 18, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Mullanpur (Punjab)

PTI
Punjab Kings bowler Kagiso Rabada being greeted by teammates after the wicket of Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan during the IPL T20 cricket match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab on April 18, 2024.

Punjab Kings bowler Kagiso Rabada being greeted by teammates after the wicket of Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan during the IPL T20 cricket match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab on April 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy

Punjab Kings won the toss and elected bowl first against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Shikhar Dhawan is yet to recover from his shoulder injury and in his absence Sam Curran will continue to lead PBKS.

PBKS have brought in Rilee Rossouw in place of Jonny Bairstow, while Atharva Taide also missed out.

MI have fielded an unchanged playing XI.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Related stories

Related Topics

cricket / Indian Premier League / IPL / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.