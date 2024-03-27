GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17 : MI vs SRH | Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

March 27, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins (left) and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya (right).

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins (left) and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya (right). | Photo Credit: X/@IPL

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Wednesday.

Follow LIVE updates from the MI vs SRH match on March 27, 2024

SRH made a couple of changes, bringing in Travis Head for Marco Jansen, while Jaydev Unadkat replacing T Natarajan, who has a niggle.

MI made one change, handing Kwena Maphaka his IPL debut at the expense of Luke Wood Both teams are coming into the match after losing their respective openers.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.

