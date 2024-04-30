IPL-17: LSG vs MI | Lucknow Super Giants elect to bowl, include Mayank Yadav in clash against Mumbai Indians

April 30, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on April 30.

LSG's tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav makes his return to the side after missing quite a few matches due to a lower abdominal strain. Arshin Kulkarni and Ashton Turner too are in the LSG side for the big-ticket match, while Quinton de Kock misses out.

Mumbai Indians have made just one change in their playing XI, bringing in Gerald Coetzee for Mark Wood.

The Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.