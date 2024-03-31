IPL-17: GT vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss; elect to bat against Gujarat Titans

March 31, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first in the Indian Premier League 2024 match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 31.

After winnng the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said “it’s a good wicket, so we want to some runs on the board. No changes in the team.”

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill said “we would have bowled first as we know what the target is in front of us. Noor Ahmad and Darshan Nalkande come in place of Spencer Johnson and Sai Kishore.”

The teams

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (capt), Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Player options: Sai Sudharsan, Sai Kishore, BR Sharath, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (capt, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Impact Player options: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips