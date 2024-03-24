GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17: GT vs MI | Mumbai wins toss, decides to field against Gujarat

Gujarat Titans handed caps top three players while Mumbai Indians filled three of their four overseas player slots.

March 24, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill with his Mumbai Indians counterpart Hardik Pandya during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Ahmedabad on March 24, 2024.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill with his Mumbai Indians counterpart Hardik Pandya during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Ahmedabad on March 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to field in their opening match of the Indian Premier League 2024 against his former side Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 24.

The one-time IPL winners Gujarat Titans handed caps to three players — senior India pacer Umesh Yadav, Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai and Australian fast bowler Spencer Johnson — before the toss.

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians filled three of their four overseas players slots with Australia's Tim David, South Africa's Gerald Coetzee and England's Luke Wood while all-rounder Shams Mulani also makes his debut.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chala, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood.

