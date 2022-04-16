IPL 2022, DC vs RCB | Karthik, Maxwell shine as Royal Challengers post 189/5

Karthik blazed away to 66 in just 34 balls, while Maxwell scored 55

Dinesh Kartik plays a shot during his unbeated 34-ball 66 runs stint against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@IPL

Dinesh Karthik continued his red-hot form, slamming an unbeaten 66 after Glenn Maxwell produced a blistering half-century, to lift Royal Challengers Bangalore to 189 for five against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Karthik blazed away to 66 in just 34 balls, while Maxwell hit seven fours and two sixes in his 55 off 34 deliveries.

The Capitals’ bowlers performed as a well-oiled unit initially with Shardul Thakur (1/27), Khaleel Ahmed (1/36), Axar Patel (1/29) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/46) doing well but bled runs in the slog overs as Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed (32 not out) added 74 in the last five.

Karthik, who has been revelling in his role as a finisher this season, hit five fours and as many sixes in his sensational knock.

DC made full use of the coin landing in their favour as they put pressure on RCB early on with tight fielding and good bowling.

The Delhi bowlers managed to snare two wickets in the powerplay overs while giving away 40 runs.

Thakur produced a beautiful inswinger that curled into Anju Rawat (0) to give Delhi the early breakthrough. Khaleel Ahmed then made it two as he accounted for the dangerous Faf du Plessis.

Lalit Yadav effected Virat Kohli’s run out with a brilliant direct hit to compound RCB’s woes.

It was then that Maxwell took the onus upon himself as he pummelled Kuldeep Yadav for 23 runs in the ninth over. The all-rounder hit top gear as he smashed the ball to the fence twice and over it a couple of times.

His half-century came soon after as he continued to hit the Delhi bowlers all round the park.

However, Kuldeep extracted his revenge a few overs later as the ball caught the Australian’s bat’s toe and Lalit Yadav completed the regulation catch.

With Maxwell gone, Karthik and Shahbaz joined forces. The wicketkeeper made batting look effortless as he cracked four boundaries and two maximum off Mustafizur to plunder 28 runs off the 18th over and bring his fifty in style.

Scoreboard:

Royal Challengers Bangalore inning: Faf du Plessis c Axar b Khaleel Ahmed 8 Anuj Rawat lbw b Thakur 0 Virat Kohli run out 12 Glenn Maxwell c Lalit Yadav b Kuldeep Yadav 55 Suyash Prabhudessai c Kuldeep Yadav b Axar 6 Shahbaz Ahmed not out 32 Dinesh Karthik not out 66

Extras: (lb-3, w-7) 10

Total: 189/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 5-1, 13-2, 40-3, 75-4, 92-5

Delhi Capitals bowling: Mustafizur 4-0-48-0, Thakur 4-0-27-1, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-36-1, Axar 4-0-29-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-46-1.