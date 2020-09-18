Indian Premier League 2020 — Kings XI Punjab team, schedule and statistics

Apart from the 2014 season when they topped the league table and finished runners-up, the team has made only one other playoff appearance in 12 seasons. The team is led by K. L. Rahul.
Kings XI Punjab in IPL
Champions - No
Total matches - 176
Wins - 82
Losses - 94, NR 0
Coach - Anil Kumble
Captain - K. L. Rahul
The schedule
September 20: Delhi Capitals Vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai
September 24: Kings XI Punjab Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai
September 27: Rajasthan Royals Vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 p.m.- Sharjah
October 01: Kings XI Punjab Vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi
October 04: Kings XI Punjab Vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai
October 08: Sun Risers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai
October 10: Kings XI Punjab Vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 3:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi
October 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 p.m.- Sharjah
October 18: Mumbai Indians Vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai
October 20: Kings XI Punjab Vs Delhi Capitals 2020 - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai
October 24: Kings XI Punjab Vs Sun Risers Hyderabad - 7:30 p.m.- Dubai
October 26: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Kings XI Punjab - 7:30 p.m.- Sharjah
October 30: Kings XI Punjab Vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi
November 01: Chennai Super Kings Vs Kings XI Punjab - 3:30 p.m.- Abu Dhabi
Team
KL Rahul (Captain), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar.