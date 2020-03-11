Indian Premier League 2020 | Coronavirus has KSCA worried

The Karnataka State Government expressed concern over the hosting of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Bengaluru, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I have written to the Centre saying there are IPL matches scheduled to be held in Karnataka, and that Maharashtra has already taken a decision in this regard. We have asked for the Centre’s guidance on what action we should take,” Karnataka Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said.

Karnataka has so far reported four cases of coronavirus.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is scheduled to play its first home match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 31.

RCB is set to play a total of seven home matches, extending till May 17.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association, meanwhile, will adopt a wait and watch policy.

“We have not received any official information about this till now. If there is anything that comes from the State government to us, we will pass it on to the BCCI.

“The KSCA only hosts the matches; the BCCI will take a decision,” a senior KSCA official stated.