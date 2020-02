Indian Premier League 2020 — full schedule, time and venues

In a repeat of last edition’s final, defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings will open the 13th IPL at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

The franchise-based event will start 11 days after India’s home ODI series against South Africa ends on March 18 in Kolkata.

Here is the full schedule

March 29: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai - 8 p.m.

March 30: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab in Delhi - 8 p.m.

March 31: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru - 8 p.m.

April 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad - 8 p.m.

April 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai - 8 p.m.

April 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals in Kolkata - 8 p.m.

April 4: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Punjab - 8 p.m.

April 5: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai - 4 p.m.

April 5: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals in Jaipur/Guwahati - 8 p.m.

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata - 8 p.m.

April 7: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru - 8 p.m.

April 8: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians in Punjab - 8 p.m.

April 9: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Jaipur/Guwahati - 8 p.m.

April 10: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi - 8 p.m.

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab in Chennai - 8 p.m.

April 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad - 4 p.m.

April 12: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians in Kolkata - 8 p.m.

April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi - 8 p.m.

April 14: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Punjab - 8 p.m.

April 15: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai - 8 p.m.

April 16: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad - 8 p.m.

April 17: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings in Punjab - 8 p.m.

April 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru - 8 p.m.

April 19: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi - 4 p.m.

April 19: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai - 8 p.m.

April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab in Mumbai - 8 p.m.

April 21: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur/Guwahati - 8 p.m.

April 22: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru - 8 p.m.

April 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab in Kolkata - 8 p.m.

April 24: Chennai Super Kigns vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai - 8 p.m.

April 25: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur/Guwahati - 8 p.m.

April 26: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Punjab - 4 p.m.

April 26: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad - 8 p.m.

April 27: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai - 8 p.m.

April 28: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai - 8 p.m.

April 29: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur/Guwahati - 8 p.m.

April 30: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad - 8 p.m.

May 1: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai - 8 p.m.

May 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata - 8 p.m.

May 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab in Bengaluru - 4 p.m.

May 3: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi - 8 p.m.

May 4: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur/Guwahati - 8 p.m.

May 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royals Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad - 8 p.m.

May 6: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi - 8 p.m.

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai - 8 p.m.

May 8: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals in Punjab - 8 p.m.

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai - 8 p.m.

May 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai - 4 p.m.

May 10: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata - 8 p.m.

May 11: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur/Guwahati - 8 p.m.

May 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab in Hyderabad - 8 p.m.

May 13: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi - 8 p.m.

May 14: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru - 8 p.m.

May 15: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata - 8 p.m.

May 16: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals in Punjab - 8 p.m.

May 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru - 8 p.m.