IPL 2020 | CSK vs KKR: Rana powers Knight Riders to 172

His 87 off 61 balls, along with Gill and Karthik’s efforts, gives the Kolkata side a competitive total

Nitish Rana’s last three scores read 0, 81 and 0. Fortunately for Kolkata Knight Riders, on Thursday, the left-hander got the symmetry back, with a scintillating 87 off just 61 balls (10x4, 4x6) to power his side to a competitive 172 for five against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rana’s innings built his innings by taking on the Super Kings spinners, using the sweep shot to good effect in what is a must-win match for the Knight Riders.

Asked to bat first, Shubhman Gill and Rana provided the Knight Riders with a solid start putting on a 53-run opening wicket stand.

It was Gill who did the initial heavy-lifting striking boundaries with ease through the off-side with a 17-ball 26.

After a cautious start, Rana cut loose against Mitchell Santner in the sixth over sweeping the left-arm spinner for two boundaries through the fine leg region followed by a six over mid-wicket to help finish the Power Play overs at 48 for no loss.

However, CSK fought back in the next few overs with the spinners. First, Karn Sharma bowled Gill with a delivery that slid straight as the batsman tried to play for the turn. Santner then accounted for Sunil Narine caught at the deep.

At the other end, Rana kept the scoring going, using the sweep to good effect against Santner with two more boundaries as he got to his half-century.

KKR made only one change with Rinku Singh coming in for Prasidh Krishna. However, the left-hander, who came in at four ahead of Eoin Morgan struggled during his brief stay before Ravindra Jadeja had him caught at square leg.

The Super Kings made three changes with Karn, Shane Watson and Lungi Ngidi coming in for Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, and Monu Singh.

Between overs 11 and 14, CSK kept things quiet conceding only 27 runs. Rana then went after Karn in the 16th over hitting him for three consecutive sixes through the leg-side to give the Knight Riders the final push. The left-hander was on-course for a big hundred before he was deceived by a slower one from Lungi Ngidi.

Dinesh Karthik, however, ensured Knight Riders finished strongly with a 10-ball 21 with three boundaries.

Scoreboard

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS: Shubman Gill b Karn 26 (17b, 4x4), Nitish Rana c Sam Curran b Ngidi 87 (61b, 10x4, 4x6), Sunil Narine c Jadeja b Santner 7 (7b, 1x6), Rinku Singh c Rayudu b Jadeja 11 (11b, 1x4), Eoin Morgan c Ruturaj b Ngidi 15 (12b, 2x4), Dinesh Karthik (not out) 21 (10b, 3x4), Rahul Tripathi (not out) 3 (2b); Extras (lb-1, w-1): 2; Total (for five wkts. in 20 overs): 172.

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-53 (Gill, 7.2 overs), 2-60 (Narine, 8.3), 3-93 (Rinku,12.5), 4-137 (Rana, 17.1), 5-167 (Morgan, 19.2).

SUPER KINGS BOWLING: Deepak Chahar 3-0-31-0, Sam Curran 3-0-21-0, Ngidi 4-0-34-2, Santner 3-0-30-1, Jadeja 3-0-20-1, Karn 4-0-35-1.