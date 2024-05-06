GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India women’s domination over Bangladesh continues as it goes 4-0 up

The visitors defeat the host by 56 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method as the match was reduced to 14-overs-a-side due to a late start and an hour-long delay due to persistent rain

May 06, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Sylhet

PTI
Crucial: Richa and Harmanpreet’s partnership helped India to a winning score in a truncated contest. Photo: X/@BCCIWomen

Crucial: Richa and Harmanpreet’s partnership helped India to a winning score in a truncated contest. Photo: X/@BCCIWomen

India continued its dominant run against Bangladesh with a 56-run win via the Duckworth-Lewis method in the rain curtailed fourth women’s T20 in Sylhet on May 6.

A late start and then over an hour-long delay due to persistent rain and hail meant that the contest had to be shortened.

Harmanpreet Kaur (38) and Richa Ghosh (24) shared a 44-run stand to help India post 122 for six Bangladesh after persistent rain reduced the contest to 14 overs a side.

The hosts had to chase 125 in 14 overs under the DLS method to secure the first win of the series.

But the batters, barring opener Dilara Akter (21), Rubya Haider (13) and Shorifa Khatun (11 not out), failed to reach double digits as Bangladesh kept losing wickets in clusters.

India handed a maiden debut to 33-year-old leg-spinner Asha Sobhana, who returned with figures of two for 18 in three overs.

Senior all-rounder Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets, while Radha Yadav and pacer Pooja Vastrakar took a wicket each as India restricted Bangladesh to 68 for seven.

India now leads the five match series 4-0.

Earlier, playing her 300th international game, Harmanpreet was involved in a crucial partnership with the big-hitting Richa (24) to boost India’s total.

The duo came out after the rain break with positive intent and shared as many as eight boundaries and a six in a span of 28 deliveries.

India lost opener Shafali Verma (2) early on. Shorifa Khatun bowled a fuller length ball and the opener tried to clear the in-field but couldn’t middle it as the ball went flying in the hands of Ritu Moni at extra cover.

Dayalan Hemlatha (22) smashed a couple of fours and sixes before her rampage was stopped by Marufa Akter, who trapped the Indian leg before wicket.

Play was stopped with India at 48/2 in 5.5 overs.

Smriti Mandhana (22) restarted the game by hitting a classy boundary. But the opener, who looked scratchy throughout her innings, couldn’t stay in the middle for long, falling victim to Rabeya Khan.

That is when Ghosh (24) and Kaur joined forces to inflate India’s total before Ghosh was caught at long off. Kaur to was run out in the last over.

