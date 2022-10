Women's Asia Cup | India opt to bowl against Thailand

PTI October 10, 2022 13:33 IST

Having already qualified for the semifinals, India have made one change with Meghana Singh coming in for pacer Reunka Singh

Having already qualified for the semifinals, India have made one change with Meghana Singh coming in for pacer Reunka Singh

India skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bowl against Thailand in a women's Asia Cup match here on Monday. India have made one change with Meghana Singh coming in for pacer Reunka Singh. Leg-spinner Nanthita Boonsukham replaces Banthida Leephatthana in Thailand's playing XI. India have already qualified for the semifinals. Teams: Thailand: Naruemol Chaiwai(c) Nannapat Koncharoenkai(wk), Natthakan Chantham,Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong and Nanthita Boonsukham. India: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, 10 Meghna Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.



