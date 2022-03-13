Ind vs SL, 2nd Test | India reach 61/1 in second innings after bowling out Sri Lanka for 109 on Day 2

India lead by 204 runs at tea on Day 2

Jasprit Bumrah picked up his first fifer in Indian conditions. | Photo Credit: PTI

India were 61 for one in their second innings at tea after dismissing Sri Lanka for 109 on day two of the second Test here on Sunday.

At the break, skipper Rohit Sharma was batting on 30 and giving him company was Hanuma Vihari on 8 with India leading by 204 runs overall.

In reply to India's first innings total of 252, Sri Lanka were reduced to 86 for six in 30 overs on Saturday.

Resuming their innings, the visitors lasted for just 5.5 overs, losing Lasith Embuldeniya (1), Suranga Lakmal (5), Niroshan Dickwella (21) and Vishwa Fernando (8) with the addition of just 23 runs in the first session on Sunday.

India are leading the two-match Test series 1-0 after winning the first game by an innings and 222 runs.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 252 in 59.1 overs.

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 109 all out in 35.5 overs (Angelo Mathews 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/24).

India 2nd innings: 61 for 1 in 18 overs (Rohit Sharma batting 30; Lasith Embuldeniya 1/33).