India vs. SA | South Africa opts to field against India in 4th ODI

The South African women’s team won the toss and elected to bowl against hosts India in the fourth One-day International here on March 14.
Laura Woolvardt continues to lead the visitors in Sune Luus’ absence at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.
From the Indian team, Jemimah Rodrigues has been left out of the match after three single-digit scores in her first three outings.
Priya Punia has been included in the playing XI while veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami has been rested.
South Africa lead the five-match series 2-1.
Teams:
South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (capt.), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Anne Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.
India Women: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (capt.), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav. PTI AH AH
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath