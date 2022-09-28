Ind vs SA, 1st T20 | India elect to field against South Africa, Bumrah ruled out with back injury

PTI September 28, 2022 19:48 IST

PTI September 28, 2022 19:48 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin and Deepak Chahar have made it to the first eleven in place of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah

India cricketers before the the first T20 cricket match between India and South Africa, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ravichandran Ashwin and Deepak Chahar have made it to the first eleven in place of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah

India captain Rohit Sharma elected to field after winning the toss in the first T20 International against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was then ruled out of the first game. Ravichandran Ashwin and Deepak Chahar made it to first eleven in place of Hardik Pandya and Bumrah, who played the last game against Australia. Teams: India: Rohit Sharma(c), K. L. Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.



Our code of editorial values