  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India vs NZ first ODI | Williamson wins toss, opts to bowl; Arshdeep, Umran make debuts

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson also included in the squad.

November 25, 2022 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - Auckland

PTI
Umran Malik made his debut for India after missing out playing in the T20s. File

Umran Malik made his debut for India after missing out playing in the T20s. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first One-Day International, here on Friday.

India have handed debuts to Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik and are fielding both Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson.

The visitors are playing with three specialist fast bowlers while the hosts are going in with four of them.

Williamson had missed the final match of the T20I series due to a medical appointment but is back to lead the side.

India had won the three-match T20 series 1-0.

Teams

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, 4 Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

Related Topics

One-day cricket / cricket

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.