Eng vs Ind 2nd T20I | India drop in-form Deepak Hooda as England opt to bowl
For England David Willey made a comeback to the playing eleven
Star batter Virat Kohli, along with Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah returned to the Indian playing eleven as England opted to bowl in the second T20 International on Saturday.
Deepak Hooda, whose scores in the last three games are 47, 104 and 33, had to make way to accommodate the senior players. Others who were left out include pacer Arshdeep Singh and opener Ishan Kishan.
For England, seamer Richard Gleeson is set to make his debut while left-arm fast bowler David Willey made a comeback to the playing eleven, replacing Reece Topley and Tymal Mills.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson.
