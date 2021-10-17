Cricket

T20 World Cup warm-up | India would look to sort out opening combination, Hardik's batting position

Ishan Kishan struck good form late in the IPL. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

All-rounder Hardik Pandya's form and few batting slots will be foremost on captain Virat Kohli's mind as India look to make the most of two T20 World Cup warm-up matches starting with a game against England on Monday.

With all the Indian players coming straight from the recently-concluded IPL, match practice isn't a problem for Kohli and his men but getting the perfect combination on the park before the high-profile opening game against Pakistan on October 24 is a priority.

Against England and Wednesday's game versus Australia, the Indian team management would look to give the players who are still not automatic choices in the playing XI, more overs to bat or bowl to get a better idea about their current form.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma is a certainty at the top but it would be a tough choice between Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul as his opening partner.

It could well be a case where both are given a fair go at the top of the order to see who is in better touch.

Rahul will be the favourite considering that he has the experience of playing pressure matches and is in good form having amassed 626 runs (including 30 sixes) at a strike-rate of 138.80 in 14 IPL games.

Such numbers make him the favourite to pip Kishan but it is worth mentioning that Rahul's statistic improved substantially during an inconsequential game for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings, in which he scored 98 not out off 42 balls with eight sixes and seven fours.

Otherwise, he has not exactly got the move-on in Powerplay overs and has only been able to accelerate towards the end in other games.

Kishan was brilliant as Rohit's opening partner in the last two games as he nearly took Mumbai Indians into the play-offs with two blazing fifties.

If Rahul is the team's preferred choice, Kishan might just force Hardik into the No. 6 slot in the batting order, which is ideal for a finisher. For MI, both Hardik and Kishan had underwhelming returns in the UAE leg.

Hardik is another big factor in this line-up as chances of him bowling full tilt or for that matter bowling at all are very less.

In this situation if the team punts on him, expecting that his 'MS Dhoni-esque' helicopter shots will come off, they would have to decide which is a better slot for him. Is it above Rishabh Pant at No. 5, or at No. 6, where he may get only 15 balls at the max to show his prowess.

Similarly, in the spin bowling department, Ravindra Jadeja may have two spinners playing with him and Varun Chakravarthy is all but confirmed if he remains fit. The third spinner's choice is between Rahul Chahar's leg-breaks and R. Ashwin's off-breaks.

During the captain's meet, skipper Virat Kohli praised Chahar junior for extracting good pace off the slow UAE wickets, which has enabled him to keep the more seasoned Yuzvendra Chahal out of the team.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to be the two pacers but if the team plays a spinner less, then Shardul Thakur's inclusion will provide the depth required.

For England, a rejuvenated Jos Buttler with his pyrotechnics will hold the key along with the flamboyant Jason Roy and another senior batter in Jonny Bairstow.

If the IPL is any indicator, on the slow tracks some of the English players like Liam Livingstone and Dawid Malan seemed to struggle when the ball didn't come on to the bat. Skipper Eoin Morgan was brilliant as a leader at KKR but he would also like to score a few runs going into tournament proper.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Match Starts at 7:30 PM IST.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Mere formality but BCCI invites application for head coach's post

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Australia wants nothing less than title, says Mitchell Starc

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Former champions Sri Lanka clash with fast-rising Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup | Ireland faces tough Netherlands in their opener

Former TN cricketer Vasanth passes away

Our ultimate goal is to win the World Cup: Kohli

IPL 2021 | Chennai Super Kings’ redemption and the new heroes

We have a strong side, quite confident heading into T20 World Cup, says Virat Kohli

ICC T20 World Cup | His presence, eye for intricate details will increase our confidence: Kohli on Dhoni

The ‘Passive Voice’: Will Team India mentorship help Dhoni set CSK dug-out template in coming years?

T20 World Cup qualifying round | Oman look to exploit home advantage against Papua New Guinea

Indian team has talent, needs to show maturity to win T20 WC: Sourav Ganguly

Fazal Mahmood, Abdul Qadir inducted into PCB Hall of Fame posthumously

T20 World Cup qualifying round | Bangladesh start as favourites to qualify for Super 12 from Group B

IPL 2021 | Extremely proud of the fight we showed: Morgan

IPL 2021 | We had match-winners: Dhoni

COVID scare: WBBL's weekend games in Hobart to be played behind closed doors

IPL 2021 | Venkatesh Iyer a big catalyst for our turnaround, says coach Brendon McCullum

We were pretty much written off: Coach Fleming spells CSK's winning mantra

Rahul Dravid favourite to take over from Shastri as India head coach
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2021 5:14:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/india-vs-england-icc-t20-world-cup-2021-warm-up-match-preview-dubai/article37037283.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY