Ind v Ban 2nd T20I

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 scorecard | Rajkot skies permitting, India hope to resume winning ways

Honing skills: Bangladesh players at a practice session on Wednesday.

Honing skills: Bangladesh players at a practice session on Wednesday.  

more-in

A shaken India look to level series, as a confident Bangladesh target a series wrap

Bangladesh put one over India in the series’ 1st T20I at New Delhi. With poor weather looming over Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, India will be under pressure to get their own back.

(If you are viewing this page on The Hindu app, click this link to view the scorecard)

Preview

India’s defeat in the first game of the three-match series was unexpected but it is no longer a result — as Rohit Sharma pointed out — that may be classified as an upset.

Bangladesh ought to have registered its first T20 win over India some time ago, and Sunday’s victory — when players kept a cool head towards the end instead of imploding in a panic — will have given the touring side much confidence. There were no extravagant celebrations from the Bangladesh team at the finish; Mahmudullah’s men clearly believe they can return home with a series win.

Read the full preview here

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 7, 2019 6:28:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/india-vs-bangladesh-second-t20-international-new-delhi-feroz-shah-kotla-live-scorecard/article29910562.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY