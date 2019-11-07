India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 scorecard | Rajkot skies permitting, India hope to resume winning ways

Bangladesh put one over India in the series’ 1st T20I at New Delhi. With poor weather looming over Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, India will be under pressure to get their own back.

Preview

India’s defeat in the first game of the three-match series was unexpected but it is no longer a result — as Rohit Sharma pointed out — that may be classified as an upset.

Bangladesh ought to have registered its first T20 win over India some time ago, and Sunday’s victory — when players kept a cool head towards the end instead of imploding in a panic — will have given the touring side much confidence. There were no extravagant celebrations from the Bangladesh team at the finish; Mahmudullah’s men clearly believe they can return home with a series win.

