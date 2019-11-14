IND v BAN 1st Test scorecard | Seamers bundle out Bangladesh for 213, India win by an innings and 130 runs

The first Test between India and Bangladesh at Indore finished inside three days, after the visitors were bowled out for 213 after tea on the third day. Mohammed Shami took four wickets, R. Ashwin took three to help India to an innings and 130 run win.

Teams

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma.

Bangladesh: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain.