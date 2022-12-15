Ban vs Ind First Test, Day 2 | India 348-7 at lunch against Bangladesh

December 15, 2022 11:29 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - Chattogram

India were 348 for seven at lunch on the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh here on Thursday.

R Ashwin made 40 not out to drive India ahead after overnight batter Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for 86 in the morning session.

At the break, Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav (21) were at the crease.

After India resumed at 278-6 after winning the toss Wednesday, Ashwin started in aggressive fashion, hitting Mehidy Hasan for a six over long on as India appeared to be in control.

Bangladesh made matters worse by dropping Iyer on 85 — for the third time in the game. He top-edged a short delivery off pacer Ebadot Hossain but Liton Das put down the catch at fine-leg.

Iyer survived on 30 and 67 on day one and on 77, Bangladesh could have dismissed him but the bails did not drop despite Ebadot’s delivery hitting the stumps.

The disappointment didn’t last long as Ebadot knocked off the stumps in his next over to dismiss Iyer for 86. His 192-ball-innings included 10 fours.

Ashwin found strong support from Kuldeep as they added 55 runs for the eighth wicket to keep Bangladesh frustrated going into the afternoon session.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam had figures of 3-100 while Hasan took 2-96.

Earlier, a middle-order rescue act led by Cheteshwar Pujara (90, 203b, 11x4) and Shreyas Iyer (82 batting, 169b, 10x4) carried India to a respectable 278 for six at stumps on day one.

Scorecard

India 1st Innings: KL Rahul b Ahmed 22 Shubman Gill c Ali b Islam 20 Cheteshwar Pujara b Islam 90 Virat Kohli lbw Islam 1 Rishabh Pant b Miraz 46 Shreyas Iyer b Ebadot Hossain 86 Axar Patel lbw b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 14 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 40 Kuldeep Yadav not out 21

Extras: (LB-1, NB-2, P-5) 8 Total: (7 wkts, 120 Overs) 348 Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-45, 3-48, 4-112, 5-261, 6-278, 293-7.

Bowling: Ebadot Hossain 21-2-70-1, Khaled Ahmed 16-3-36-1, Shakib Al Hasan 12-4-26-0, Taijul Islam 39-10-100-3, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 29-6-96-2, Yasir Ali 1-0-7-0, Najmul Hossain Shanto 2-0-7-0.

(With inputs from PTI and Associated Press)