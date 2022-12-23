IND vs. BAN, 2nd Test, Day 2 | India all out for 314, take 87-run first innings lead

December 23, 2022 12:54 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Mirpur

Rishabh Pant missed out on his century by seven runs as India were all out for 314 in the final session of the second day to take a first innings lead of 87 runs in the second Test in Mirpur on Friday.

Pant (93 off 104 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (87 off 105 balls) shared 159 runs for the fifth wicket before Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan (4/79) produced an impressive spell in the final session to restrict the Indians to just over 300-run mark.

While all eyes are on the #IPLAuction India's best test player Rishabh Pant has played another excellent innings. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 23, 2022

India lost six wickets after tea — for the addition of 90 runs — out of which Shakib took four. Taijul Islam got one for overall innings figures of 4/74.

India added 295 runs on the day from 78.3 overs after resuming at 19 for no loss.

After the tourists lost three wickets in the opening session, Taskin Ahmed added to India’s woes, claiming the prized scalp of Virat Kohli (24) soon after lunch.

India had bowled Bangladesh out for 227 in their first innings on Thursday.

Scoreboad:

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227 all out in 73.5 overs.

India 1st Innings: KL Rahul lbw b Taijul Islam 10 Shubman Gill lbw b Taijul Islam 20 Cheteshwar Pujarac Mominul b Taijul Islam 24 Virat Kohli c Nurul Hasan b Taskin Ahmed 24 Rishabh Pant c Nurul Hasan b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 93 Shreyas Iyer lbw b Shakib Al Hasan 87 Axar Patel c Najmul Shanto b Shakib Al Hasan 4 Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b Shakib Al Hasan 12 Jaydev Unadkat not out 14 Umesh Yadav c Litton Das b Taijul Islam 14 Mohammed Siraj st Nurul Hasan b Shakib Al Hasan 7

Extras: (LB-1 NB-3 W-1) 5

Total: (All out in 86.3 overs) 314

Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/38 3/72 4/94 5/253 6/264 7/271 8/286 9/305 10/314

Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 15-2 -58-1, Shakib Al Hasan 19.3-3-79-4, Khaled Ahmed 10-1-41-0, Taijul Islam 25-3-74-4, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 17-2-61-1.