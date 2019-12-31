India Under-19 team loses third Youth ODI

Skipper Priyam Garg’s fifty went in vain as India Under-19 team suffered a five-wicket loss to South Africa in an inconsequential third Youth ODI at the Buffalo Park here.

Before this match, India Under-19 had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the first two matches of the series.

Sent into bat on Monday, India under-19 team lost three wickets before crossing the fifty-run mark with Achille Cloete striking twice for the hosts.

Garg and N. Tilak Varma (25) then steadied the ship as the two added 58 runs together.

The partnership was broken when Garg, who scored 52, got out soon after India Under-19 reached hundred. South Africa restricted India Under-19 to 192 for eight.

South Africa Under-19 then returned to overhaul the target with 10 balls to spare, riding on Jonathan Bird’s 121-ball 88.

The scores: South Africa Under-19 193/5 (Jonathan Bird 88 n.o., Andrew Louw 31, Yashasvi Jaiswal 2/40) bt India Under-19 192/8 (Priyam Garg 52, N. Tilak Varma 25; Pheku Moletsane 2/36).