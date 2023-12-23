GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India U19 to play tri-series against South Africa, Afghanistan ahead of World Cup

The tri-series will be played at the Old Edwardians Cricket Club in Johannesburg

December 23, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Indian Under-19 cricket team players.

Indian Under-19 cricket team players. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian U19 team will take on hosts South Africa and Afghanistan in a tri-series in Johannesburg ahead of the ICC Men's U19 World Cup in the Rainbow Nation next year.

The tri-series will be played at the Old Edwardians Cricket Club in Johannesburg and will witness each team playing each other twice, a BCCi statement read.

India U19 will kick-start their campaign against Afghanistan U19 on December 29 before taking on South Africa U19 on January 2.

The final is scheduled to be played on January 10.

The U19 World Cup is scheduled to begin on January 19 in Bloemfontein.

India is in Group A along with Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA. They are set to open their campaign against Bangladesh on January 20.

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.