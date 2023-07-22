HamberMenu
WI vs Ind second Test | Mukesh gets first wicket as West Indies reach 117/2 during rain-hit first session

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (49 batting, 161 balls) continued to frustrate the Indian bowlers

July 22, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Port of Spain

PTI
West Indies’ capitan Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot against India on day three of the second Test match at Queen’s Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 22, 2023.

West Indies’ capitan Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot against India on day three of the second Test match at Queen’s Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on July 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Debutant Mukesh Kumar was rewarded for his nagging channel bowling as his maiden wicket in international cricket gave India something to cheer about as West Indies reached 117 for 2 when rain forced umpires to take an early lunch on the third day of the second Test here on Saturday.

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (49 batting, 161 balls) continued to frustrate the Indian bowlers. The West Indies batters didn't look in any sort of trouble for the 10-odd overs on third morning during which 31 more runs were added.

Mukesh, who bowls a line which is right on off-stump or shade outside of it, bowled a fuller delivery and with not enough room to cut fellow debutant Kirk McKenzie (32 off 57 balls) edged it to Ishan Kishan for a regulation catch.

McKenzie, who hit four boundaries and a six, looked in fine touch and played with a lot of purpose during his 57-ball stay.

With the pitch not having any purchase for either spinners or pacers, it has indeed been a hard toil for the Indian bowlers so far.

However, one man who would be itching to get into the wickets column will be veteran Saurashtra left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat.

The domestic workhorse undoubtedly is the weakest link in the Indian bowling attack as he has so far given away 31 runs in nine wicket-less overs so far.

More than not getting the wickets, Unadkat hasn't even looked incisive enough to create problems for Brathwaite, who has a compact defensive game.

The lack of pace and not having enough movement off the surface meant that Unadkat was the easiest bowler to negotiate.

With the next series in South Africa, Unadkat with two wicket-less Tests in the West Indies might find it extremely difficult to hold onto his place in the squad.

The difference between him and Mukesh has been the length that the Bengal pacer found which is slightly fuller despite both of them bowling at the same pace. There is also that slight hint of movement inward or outward that can cause confusion for batters while Unadkat's stock delivery is one that is pushed across the right-handers, which is quite predictable.

