India to play five-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Sylhet

This will be India’s second tour of Bangladesh in the last two years. Last year, the ‘Women in Blue’ played three 20-over matches against Bangladesh and Harmanpreet Kaur’s side won the series 2-1

April 03, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Sylhet

ANI

India women’s team will travel to Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series. Sylhet will host all the matches.

This will be India’s second tour of Bangladesh in the last two years. Last year, the ‘Women in Blue’ played three 20-over matches against Bangladesh and Harmanpreet Kaur’s side won the series 2-1.

The upcoming T20I series will kick off India’s preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The women’s 20-over World Cup will kick off in September-October and will be played in Bangladesh.

India hold the third place in women’s T20I rankings. Bangladesh are placed ninth.

In the 2023 T20 World Cup, India qualified for the semi-final and lost to Australia.

The ‘Women in Blue’ qualified for the upcoming T20 World Cup after finishing as one of the top six teams in the last edition of the tournament.

Bangladesh qualified directly after being the host of the upcoming event.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the India women’s team will arrive in Bangladesh on April 23. The first match of the series will take place on April 28. The second and third games will be played on April 30 and May 2 respectively. The final two matches will be held on May 6 and 24.

