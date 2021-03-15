Cricket

India fined for slow-over rate in second T20

Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. File Photo.  

Indian players have been fined 20% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the second T20 International in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” said the ICC in a statement on Monday.

“Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” it added.

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan, and third umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charge.

India won the game by seven wickets to level the five-match series.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2021 9:53:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/india-fined-for-slow-over-rate-in-second-t20/article34077204.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY