India-D rides on Pooja Vastrakar’s knock

Captain Pooja Vastrakar missed a deserving century (96, 96b, 6x4, 4x6) but helped India-D score a 22-run win over India-A in the final round to remain unbeaten in three games and make it to the final of the BCCI Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy one-day championship at the Mulapadu Cricket Complex on Tuesday.

India-A also made it to the title clash, scheduled on December 9, despite tying with four points with the other two teams — India-C and India-B — by virtue of better net run-rate.

The scores: India-D 219/7 in 50 overs (Ayushi Soni 47, Pooja Vastrakar 96, Renuka Singh 3/47) bt India-A 197/7 in 50 overs (Disha Kasat 51).

India-C 212 in 48.2 overs (Priya Punia 60, Anushka Sharma 63, Chandu V. Ram 5/40) bt India-B 187/8 in 50 overs (Harleen Deol 46, Tarannum Pathan 4/39).