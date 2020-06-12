India calls off tour of Zimbabwe

India’s tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, scheduled for June-July and August respectively, have been called off by the BCCI “owing to the current threat of COVID-19”, secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Friday.

Both engagements — three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka and three ODIs in Zimbabwe — were a part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP), which is likely to be revised when the International Cricket Council’s Board meets next week.

Camp can wait

Although it is looking to stage the suspended Indian Premier League later this year, the BCCI would not rush cricketers into a preparatory camp after the hiatus, Shah stressed.

“The BCCI will conduct a camp for its contracted players only when it is completely safe to train outdoors,” he stated.

No rush

“The BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of international and domestic cricket, but it will not rush into any decision that will jeopardise the efforts put in by the Central and State governments and several other agencies in containing the spread of the coronavirus.”

The cricketers and support staff have been vocal about requiring a six-week camp to get back into shape after being forced indoors since mid-March.

On Thursday, IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel told The Hindu that a September-October window for the IPL is being considered.