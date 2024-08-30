GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivaji statue collapse: Structural consultant named in FIR arrested from Kolhapur

The 35-foot statue of the 17th-century Maratha warrior king, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg, collapsed around 1 pm on Monday (August 26, 2024).

Published - August 30, 2024 09:01 am IST - Pune

PTI
A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, erected by the Navy and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, collapses at Rajkot Fort, in Malvan, on August 26, 2024.

A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, erected by the Navy and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, collapses at Rajkot Fort, in Malvan, on August 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chetan Patil, the structural consultant named in the FIR registered in connection with the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, has been arrested from Kolhapur, police said on Friday (August 30, 2024).

Patil was taken into custody late on Thursday (August 29, 2024) night and was handed over to the Sindhudurg police for further investigation, said Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit.

Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse | Maharashtra govt forms joint committee to investigate damage

According to the Sindhudurg police, Patil has been arrested in the case.

Patil, a resident of Kolhapur, had claimed on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) that he was not the structural consultant for the project.

Speaking to the Marathi news channel ABP Majha, Patil, named in the FIR along with artist Jaydeep Apte, had said that he had submitted the design of the platform to the Indian Navy through the state's Public Works Department (PWD) but had nothing to do with the statue itself.

Engineer named in FIR says he worked on platform, not on Shivaji statue

“A Thane-based company did the statue-related work. I was just asked to work on the platform on which the statue was being erected,” Patil had said.

The 35-foot statue of the 17th-century Maratha warrior king, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg on Navy Day (December 4) last year, collapsed around 1 pm on Monday.

The incident caused embarrassment to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led state government and invited criticism and protests from the opposition parties. Shinde said the statue was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy.

