India A vs South Africa A | Manish and Shreyas to take turns at the helm

Manish Pandey will lead India-A in the first three one-day matches against South Africa-A, while Shreyas Iyer will take over for the fourth and fifth matches.

All matches — on August 29, 31, September 2, 4 and 5 — will be played at the Sports Hub, Kariyavattom.

The all-India senior selection committee met in Mumbai on Monday to pick the squad. Kerala’s Sanju Samson will be the wicketkeeper for the fourth and fifth one-dayers.

The squad (for first three matches): Manish Pandey (Capt.), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Ishan Kishan (wk), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Nitish Rana.

Fourth and fifth matches: Shreyas (Capt.), Gill, Prashant Chopra, Anmolpreet, Bhui, Sanju Samson (wk), Nitish Rana, Vijay Shankar, Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande and Ishan Porel.