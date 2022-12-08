India-A puts up mammoth 562 against Bangladesh-A in second unofficial Test

December 08, 2022 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - New Delhi

India A put themselves in a commanding position by posting a mammoth first-innings total of 562 and then reducing Bangladesh A to 49 for two at stumps on the third day of the second unofficial Test match in Sylhet on Thursday.

Still ahead by 261 runs, the visitors will look for an innings victory on the final day.

At the close of the penultimate day's play, Shadman Islam was batting on 22, while Mominul Haque was on 4.

Zakir Hasan, who got a maiden call-up in the upcoming first Test against India, was out for 12, while Mahmudul Hasan Joy was dismissed for 10.

Saurabh Kumar (1/10) and Umesh Yadav (1/16) were the wicket takers for India A.

Earlier, resuming their first innings at 324 for five, skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (157) added 13 runs to his overnight score while Jayant Yadav made 83. Saurabh smashed a 39-ball 55 and Navdeep Saini scored an unbeaten 50 off 68 deliveries as India A tailenders gave a good account of themselves to propel the side to 562 for nine before declaring.

Jayant decorated his 150-ball stay with 10 boundaries while Saurabh hit seven fours and two hits over the fence during his entertaining knock.

Saini struck five fours and two sixes during his half-century.

Right-arm pacer Mushfiq Hasan (3/129) and left-arm spinner Hasan Murad (3/145) picked up three wickets apiece for Bangladesh A.

Pacer Sumon Khan (2/119) also chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Bangladesh A will have to bat out of their skin to save the match as India A have a full day's play to dislodge the remaining eight wickets.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh A 1st Innings 252, 49 for 2 in 30 overs: (Shadman Islam 22 not out; Saurabh Kumar 1/10) vs. India A 1st Innings 562/9 declared in 147.1 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 157, Jayant Yadav 83, Saurabh Kumar 55, Kona Bharat 77, Cheteshwar Pujara 52, Navdeep Saini 50 not out; Musfik Hasan 3/129, Hasan Murad 3/145).