India-A makes cautious reply

Abhimanyu Easwaran of India A during day 3 of the 1st Four-Day Tour match between South Africa A and India A at Mangaung Oval on November 25, 2021 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India-A was 125 for one, chasing South Africa-A’s mammoth 509 for seven declared, on the second day of the first ‘Test’ on Wednesday.

Captain Priyank Panchal and Abhimanyu Easwaran were batting on 45 and 27 at close. India still trails by 384 in the four-day match.

Opener Prithvi Shaw (48, 45b, 9x4) was looking ominous before he was dismissed in the 14th over.

Earlier, South Africa-A added 166 before declaring its first innings at 509 for seven.

The scores:

South Africa-A 509/7 decl. in 135.3 overs (Pieter Malan 163, Tony de Zorzi 117) vs India-A 125/1 in 33 overs (Prithvi Shaw 48, Priyank Panchal 45 batting).


