GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IND vs ENG Test | I wouldn’t say we are not beatable: Rohit

“Whatever record we have in the past decade or so gives us the guarantee that we are going to come out on top here as well and win the series,” Rohit said

January 25, 2024 06:15 am | Updated 06:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Crunch time: Gill will hope to get back his form.

Crunch time: Gill will hope to get back his form. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

To beat India in India could well be among the hardest things to do in international sport at the moment. No cricket team could boast the kind of stellar record that India has in Tests over the last decade at home, but captain Rohit Sharma stressed on Wednesday that his team wasn’t unbeatable.

“Whatever record we have in the past decade or so gives us the guarantee that we are going to come out on top here as well and win the series,” Rohit said at a press conference on the eve of the first Test against England here. “We still have to play our best cricket that we know that we play in these conditions.”

He pointed out that England was the last team that won a Test series in India. “I wouldn’t say we are not beatable, we definitely are,” he said. “If we don’t step up or if you don’t show up, well, we are going to find ourselves in trouble.”

About Bazball, Rohit said: “We look to play our cricket, and I am not interested in looking at how the opposition is going to play,” he said. “We need to focus on what we need to do as a team, and take it from there.”

He said he felt for Shoaib Bashir, who could not join the England team in time for the first Test because of a delay in getting his visa. “Unfortunately, I don’t sit in the visa office and can’t give you more details on that,” he said.

Related Topics

Test cricket / cricket / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.